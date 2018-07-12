Matt Jones Ready to Contribute at Any Level

Basketball squires hear about it all the time: the NBA is in the middle of a philosophical shift.

As teams continue to play faster, the need for lengthy wings, big men that can shoot and facilitators is at an all-time high.

Matt Jones, a former two-time team captain and ACC All-Defensive Team at Duke, believes his game can translate to the next level.

“To the modern age of basketball, I’d say I’m a 3 and D guy. Really defend well but at the same time have a respectable 3.”





The 6-foot-5 guard recorded 56 percent of his shots from outside the arc in college, and finished last season with the Reno Bighorns shooting 42 percent from the floor.

On Tuesday, Jones put his full arsenal on display in Las Vegas finishing with 15 points, draining six of his eight shots for an extremely efficient performance in the win.

Jones suited up 50 times for the Bighorns last season, more than any other player. He also shared excitement for the possibility of playing closer to Sacramento for the Stockton Kings.

“It’s going to be way more convenient," Jones said after Tuesday's win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. "I’ve heard Stockton is a really nice place and a really nice area.Just being closer to the team makes for a better opportunity. I’m looking forward to it if the opportunity presents itself.”





With more performances like he had on Tuesday, Jones is ready to contribute in Stockton or wherever his next team may be. For now, he's making a statement in Las Vegas where basketball eyes everywhere are watching.