Mason Leads Team USA in Runaway Victory

Heading into his second season in Sactown, Frank Mason is making waves on a global scale.

As one of the players selected to Team USA’s roster, the former Kansas Jayhawks star made his presence felt in FIBA World Cup Qualifying play.

Mason led the squad with team-highs in points (16) and assists (8) en route to a 114-57 rout of Uruguay on Friday.

Team USA head coach Jeff Van Gundy shared his praise with Frank following the strong showing.

“I thought we moved the ball well. I thought Frank [Mason] got into the teeth of the defense exceptionally well,” said the former NBA head coach. “I was very proud of my guys, they played hard, defensively, and again for guys like Frank, he’s got a bulldog mentality.”

The 2019 FIBA World Cup is set for next summer in China with the qualifying rounds taking place over the coming months.