Magic Johnson: Fox Should've Been an All-Star

The NBA Hall of Famer is doubling down.

Before the All-Star Game in February, NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson said that De'Aaron Fox deserved to make the team.



Two guys that may not make it but deserve to be NBA All Stars are De’Aaron Fox and Jerami Grant. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 10, 2021

Now — this time on ESPN's First Take — Magic Johnson is once again saying that Fox should have made the All-Star Game.

"De’Aaron Fox has exploded, he’s played great," Johnson said. "Matter of fact, I was hoping he would make the All-Star team this year, because he’s played great.”

In the month of March, Fox is averaging 27.7 points, 7.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game on on 48.7 percent shooting from the field.