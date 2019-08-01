Kyle Guy Opens Up About Basketball Career to The Ringer

Kyle Guy's road to the NBA was always under the brightest of lights, with the most intense pressure one can face in his position.

With the NCAA championship on the line, Guy delivered when it mattered most last season, with millions watching around the world.

But, despite that title, numerous accolades and a Two-Way NBA contract, it took failure for Guy to reach this point.

“I always say that UMBC is the best thing that ever happened to me in my basketball career because it sparked a fire," Guy said to The Ringer. "It made me go to this dark place to where I only had one way to go, and that was up."

Guy is referencing Virginia's 74-54 loss to UMBC in 2018, where the No. 1 ranked Cavaliers remarkably lost in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m a firm believer that if we didn’t lose that game, we probably don’t win the national championship. If we don’t win the national championship and all play well, I’m probably not in this position I am in.”

Guy made an immediate splash with his new team, finishing with averages of 16.8 points on 38 percent shooting in 30.8 minutes of action.

The former Cavalier was selected by the New York Knicks at No. 55, with that pick heading to Sacramento via a trade.

“We had three second-round picks, so we felt pretty good that we were going to have the ability to take him,” Kings GM Vlade Divac said of Guy. “His shooting ability is just great. That’s a true NBA skill. And [to make] it into the league, you need to have one skill, and he already has that.”

Guy's assertive play during both Sacramento and Las Vegas Summer League caught the attention of coaches as well.

"You can tell he’s been well coached and has feel for the game, which you have to for someone his size,” Summer League coach Jesse Mermuys said. “Every time the level of play is raised, he matches it and exceeds it. Which to me is a sign of an NBA player.”

Guy's career has been full of twists and turns, but his latest to Sacramento is well on its way towards being another successful one.