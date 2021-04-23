Kings Week on Social 4.23.21

Take a look at what Kings players are tweeting, posting and talking about on social media!
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Apr 23, 2021

Every week, we'll take a look back at what our Kings are posting about on social media!

Harrison Barnes





De'Aaron Fox


Kyle Guy






Tyrese Haliburton





Maurice Harkless





Richaun Holmes




Marvin Bagley III


Buddy Hield





Chimezie Metu


Robert Woodard II


Terence Davis Jr.





Justin James


Chris Silva



Jahmi’us Ramsey


Tags
Bagley III, Marvin, Barnes, Harrison, Davis, Terence, Fox, De'Aaron, Guy, Kyle

You may also like

Bagley III, Marvin

Barnes, Harrison

Fox, De'Aaron

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter