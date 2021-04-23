Kings Week on Social 4.23.21
Every week, we'll take a look back at what our Kings are posting about on social media!
Harrison Barnes
Congrats @Lindsey_Harding !! https://t.co/voxk6tBGru
— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) April 18, 2021
Prayers up for @BeMore27
— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) April 13, 2021
De'Aaron Fox
Kyle Guy
Need one ASAP!!!!!! https://t.co/LDc12z3jTo
— Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy) April 19, 2021
Browns are holding us back https://t.co/5NfJjf0Kb0
— Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy) April 19, 2021
On me https://t.co/Ch4dIWXCm2
— Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy) April 19, 2021
END GUN VIOLENCE
For most of my life Indianapolis has been one of the more violent cities in the country. This has been heavy on my heart since hearing about the mass shooting at FedEx a couple days ago..
It’s time we stop ignoring the facts:
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/vCVuaYupkN
— Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy) April 18, 2021
Tyrese Haliburton
Cordae don’t miss
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 22, 2021
GUILTY
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 20, 2021
That combo really undefeated https://t.co/lXHrCNpTgA
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 19, 2021
Maurice Harkless
— Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) April 19, 2021
S/o to all the women taking the next step of their journey tonight in the @WNBA draft!! Much love and good luck!!
— Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) April 15, 2021
Hate injuries man , quick recovery @BeMore27 https://t.co/pMVle5ddWX
— Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) April 13, 2021
Richaun Holmes
What a career OG pray u enjoy the family time to the fullest @aldridge_12
— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) April 15, 2021
Music still still gets me hype before game till this day #RIPDMX
— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX...true legend
— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) April 9, 2021
Marvin Bagley III
— Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) April 23, 2021
Buddy Hield
Prayers up @BeMore27
— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) April 13, 2021
Chimezie Metu
Yes o! https://t.co/PkfviQwGdM
— Chimezie Metu™ (@Chimezie_Metu) April 16, 2021
Robert Woodard II
“♾ & ” pic.twitter.com/KoEUhlxXBA
— Robert Woodard II (@Raw2512) April 20, 2021
Terence Davis Jr.
— (@TerenceDavisJr) April 19, 2021
I am nothing without God #MakeEmBelieve
— (@TerenceDavisJr) April 19, 2021
‘Change is not a Threat, it’s an Opportunity. Survival is not the goal, Transformative Success is.’ - Godin Glory To GodHappy Resurrection Sunday#MakeEmBelieve #Borninda9 pic.twitter.com/1YnDBMEEFm
— (@TerenceDavisJr) April 5, 2021
Justin James
Chris Silva
— Chris Silva (@SilvaObame) April 23, 2021
R.I.P legend https://t.co/soGpwi4nuz
— Chris Silva (@SilvaObame) April 9, 2021
Jahmi’us Ramsey
Been a min pic.twitter.com/y0KiupS2WR
— Jahmi’us Ramsey (@newanimprovedJR) April 13, 2021