Kings Secure Big Win on a Big Stage

On the heels of a tough defeat at home, the Kings needed a win to bounce back and keep their playoff push alive.

De’Aaron Fox made sure that happened.

During the Saturday afternoon matinee in the world’s most famous arena, Swipa delivered with a standout showing. No. 5 scorched the New York Knicks to the tune of 30 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in a 102-94 Sactown victory.

As the Knicks attempted a late comeback, Fox slammed the door shut by scoring 10 of his 30 points in the final six minutes of action.

Buddy Hield started the game struggling from the floor but caught fire in the second half. No. 24 knocked down four shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter and would go on to finish with 19 points on the day.

Sacramento trails San Antonio by 3.5 games for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. This East Coast road swing will continue to be a crucial stretch for the squad as they look to keep climbing the ladder towards the postseason.

“I definitely think it’s always great to start a road trip off with a win,” said the Kentucky product. “We knew we needed this win. We need all the wins.”



The Kings will now focus on the Washington Wizards for a Monday night matchup in the Nation’s capital.