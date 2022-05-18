Kings Schedule Revealed for Fourth Annual California Classic

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors will host the fourth annual California Classic at Chase Center on July 2-3, the team announced today. The Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings will compete in four games over the two-day event.

The California Classic showcases rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, along with sophomores, select free agents and other players competing to make NBA and NBA G League regular season rosters. The California Classic began in 2018 and has been hosted by the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in each of its previous three years.

Two-day passes will be available for purchase at warriors.com beginning on Tuesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. PDT for Warriors Season Ticket Members, 12 p.m. for members of the Dub Club, 2 p.m. for Insiders and 4 p.m. for the general public.

Radio and television broadcast information for the 2022 California Classic Summer League will be announced at a later date.