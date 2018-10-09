Kings Roll Past Maccabi Haifa in Preseason Home Debut

Sactown started its preseason schedule with three straight road games, so it’s no surprise they came back home hungry for a win.

The Kings and Maccabi Haifa were tied after the opening quarter, but the Kings pulled away after that, securing the 132-100 victory.

Buddy Hield lead the squad with 22 points on nine for 11 shooting with four treys, five assists and two steals.

Justin Jackson found his stroke from long distance, racking up 18 points of his own thanks to four triples.

Harry Giles III contributed in multiple ways in his Golden 1 Center preseason debut, finishing with 16 points, seven assists, two steals and foul blocks in 22 minutes of action.

Making his Kings debut tonight was Serbian sharpshooter Nemanja Bjelica, who immediately made his presence known on both ends. Professor Big Shots finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Finally, No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III posted a productive stat line of his own with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Kings will look to follow up their win with another strong performance against the Utah Jazz later this week for another preseason contest at Golden 1 Center.