Kings Legends Reflect on Divac’s Hall of Fame Career

Before stepping into his current role as Sacramento’s General Manager, Vlade Divac was regarded as not only a Kings legend but someone who made a memorable mark on the game of basketball.

Divac’s accomplishments on the hardwood are set to receive the highest honor in hoops as he will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. With such a special form of recognition at hand, former teammates and current colleagues chimed in on what made No. 21 so special.

“Vlade has been a transformational leader on and off the court for his entire career. As an international basketball pioneer and global ambassador for the game, he has used his platform to make the world a better place for over three decades,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé.

“From his efforts to start Basketball Without Borders to his lasting impact on how the game is played, he continues to serve as an inspiration and role model for players of all ages around the world.”

Peja Stojakovic, who spent many years playing alongside Vlade and now serves as Sacramento’s Assistant GM, had this to say.

“Vlade was one of the first Europeans to come to the NBA. He opened the gates for European basketball players who dreamed of one day playing in the NBA.”

“I had the opportunity to play with Vlade and witness what kind of player, leader and most importantly what kind of person he is. His friendship has meant a lot to me,” said Stojakovic.

As his former frontcourt running mate, Chris Webber also added some additional praise.

“[Vlade] was one of the first big men hybrids and his impact on the game was felt worldwide,” said C-Webb.

“He was a great teammate and one of the best passers I’ve been honored to play with. All of that being said he is a better man than hooper ... he is a wonderful husband, father and a loyal friend.”

“Vlade Divac is a truly special, incredible and caring human being. From the moment we met what struck me was how true of a person Vlade is and from right there he had a friend for life,” said former teammate and current NBC Sports color commentator Doug Christie.

“From his country being in war and watching his humanitarian efforts, to seeing his love for his family and friends it just speaks to the man he is. Vlade was before his time on the court, a skilled big man that could execute every part of the game and he was the perfect teammate.”

“He was the glue that held our diverse team together,” said Assistant Coach for Player Development Bobby Jackson. “I’m proud to call Vlade a friend and work closely with him as we build the new era of Kings basketball.”

