Kings Join the Build. Black. Coalition to Talk Justice and Healing Within the Community

Coming together after the Stephon Clark verdict, members of the Kings organization stepped up to have a free and open dialogue at the South Sacramento Christian Center.
It’s almost been a full year since Stephon Clark was shot and killed in Sacramento.

Since the tragedy, the Sacramento Kings organization–spearheaded by owner Vivek Ranadivé–have partnered with the Build. Black. Coalition to help transform Black communities through deep investment in Black youth in Sacramento.


The efforts of the organization along with the coalition have been fruitful.

Both organizations have teamed up throughout the year to hold positive and impactful events with the Black youth of Sacramento.

Over the weekend, the District Attorney of Sacramento announced that the officers that shot and killed Stephon would not be charged.

This prompted a range of emotions throughout the Sacramento community, and sparked a chance for the Kings and the Build Black Coalition to come together once more.

Kings & Queens Rise, Part 2: A Forum for Justice and Healing.

The community had a chance to unite and have an unapologetic conversation about how they felt after hearing the verdict.

Starting that conversation was founder of Voice of the Youth, Berry Accius.

Berry created an open forum for people to stand up and express how they felt with no judgement.


After that period, the panel discussion with leaders of the Kings community began.

Harrison Barnes, Doug Christie, and Kings Development Coach, Larry Lewis were a part of the panel, with Galen Duncan, VP of the Kings Academy moderating.

Galen had his own set of excellent questions for the panelists to answer, but it was the questions from the community that may have had the most impact on the group.

Most of the questions came from the youth of the community, and they expressed their hopes and fears to the panelists.


Each question was answered with sincerity and thoughtfulness, as all three of the panelists expressed having the same feelings as the audience.

The echoing message throughout the discussion was unity and love.

Harrison noted that although he’s only been in Sacramento for a short time, he can already see all the love this community has to offer.


Doug even chimed in saying, “This [Sacramento] community has accepted me in ways that I can’t ever pay back.”

After the conclusion of the panel, the trio stuck around to continue to interact with the group.

Whether it was through taking pictures, conversing or just taking time to listen, it was clear that their support didn’t end after the panel was over.


It’s a time for healing and to unite the Sacramento community. As Larry Lewis expressed at the forum, things won’t change overnight, but “hate holds you down, and love sets you free.”

