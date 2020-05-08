Kings Fans Share Most Cherished Memorabilia
It all began with a simple question on the Sacramento Kings Twitter account.
What's your favorite piece of throwback Kings memorabilia?
We'll start: pic.twitter.com/nFh6MseTkT
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 30, 2020
After the question was posed to Kings fans across the globe, droves of submissions were sent.
Below, you'll find the very best pieces of throwback Kings memorabilia!
— Purple Reign - Ghost of Boogies Past (@Letsgokings13) April 30, 2020
have a christmas ornament just like it from 2000 https://t.co/UVFyrVCMTn pic.twitter.com/NLSjdPwebF
— SpookyT (@ProdBySpookyT) April 30, 2020
It’s a tie.
Help me pick. pic.twitter.com/YQg83CxNbv
— Kevin Fippin (@kfippin) April 30, 2020
— Cortney E (@piefromhell) April 30, 2020
— ENKI (@lbs4lbs_) April 30, 2020
Those Carl’s Jr. bobble heads! pic.twitter.com/UHIGxHPG6a
— Zac (@sanders_zac) April 30, 2020
— Taylor Mar (@Taylor_Mar) April 30, 2020
Bet you can guess my favorite player too pic.twitter.com/xqmQ1age6n
— Rusty Shackleford (@916marengo) April 30, 2020
All these bobbleheads pic.twitter.com/d0KLHPPI7e
— bryan (@AManCalledBDF) April 30, 2020
Might be the oldest Tb here, props to my pops
Peep the royal blue 22 in the background (that’s mine) pic.twitter.com/S5U6N47jKv
— Sacramento Scores (@SACkingsitslit) April 30, 2020
Even more random Matryoshka dolls! pic.twitter.com/ubd7kGrSnJ
— LLcoolRay (@LLcoolRay14) April 30, 2020
— eurostep (@eurostep2xmvp) April 30, 2020
Never been open, signed, 2001 Peja bobble head pic.twitter.com/1DfRJb0kJ9
— Carson Cook (@CookTalksalot) April 30, 2020
Definitely my throwback Mike Bibby jersey! pic.twitter.com/9mhE5iRwbo
— RSZ (@ruhmone_) April 30, 2020
My Prized throwback jersey signed by Peja, and hat signed by those like @GrantNapearshow @bgoodvlade, Brad Miller, Jerry Reynolds, and @SlamsonTheLion pic.twitter.com/voP91hZSGp
— Evan Boone (@Evan_Boone24) April 30, 2020
My throwback jerseys! pic.twitter.com/GBtjci5u9d
— (@ST_Kangz) April 30, 2020
Three legends pic.twitter.com/zLais2pssH
— Dallas Carnahan (@dallas_carnahan) April 30, 2020
1996 Peja Stojakovic NBA Draft Hat ‼️ s/o @AlienSuetos pic.twitter.com/QM4WfVDOia
— Jake Soriano (@juke3jake) April 30, 2020
Signed Spud Webb picture. Still rockin it on my Kings wall pic.twitter.com/oiEJyNHSZI
— Evan Levy (@EvanLevy916) April 30, 2020
Gotta be the Gnome pic.twitter.com/CtxAAiTqyS
— Jason Shadley (@shadrack40) April 30, 2020
Throwback SI cover! pic.twitter.com/3lVqsFCufg
— Jack Conboy (@jackconboy) April 30, 2020
Hat from the first or second year the kings were in sacramento. Signed this year by Jerry Reynolds. Obtained at Arco 1. Other cool pins from the early days as well. And Mitch stuff pic.twitter.com/ybXGPXpHjO
— Brandon (@916BAP) April 30, 2020
Opening night pins and the memories they represent. pic.twitter.com/OeuVEPgclZ
— the other JLo (@teamlong) April 30, 2020
@55buckets pic.twitter.com/5ccff72yEZ
— Coolbreeze (@ColonelBailey) April 30, 2020
Mine is this foam Basketball hat I got signed by a majority of the 96-97 Kings team. @mitchrichmond23, help a brother complete the set! pic.twitter.com/eTXcLD3iz0
— Dan Congrave (@congraved) May 1, 2020
1st jersey I bought pic.twitter.com/d33DPMTwiu
— swag (@swagmonkey916) May 1, 2020
Me too! @SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/WS8DXhCysR
— Jeremy Jones (@mojo95630) May 1, 2020
#GreatestShowOnCourt pic.twitter.com/SqJJwWu486
— Jenman Fong (@Jenman27) May 1, 2020
#MountKingsmore #BibbyVsJWill pic.twitter.com/HGsiANJ5vG
— Jenman Fong (@Jenman27) May 1, 2020
— Katie Nicholson (@SoybeanAnnie) May 2, 2020
Scott Pollard wild hair doll #SacramentoProud @ScotPollard31 pic.twitter.com/vuFyN2CfUb
— Gary (@itsmegary) April 30, 2020
The most fun I’ve had collecting memorabilia/collectibles happened in 2002 - the Kings Carl’s Jr. bobbleheads. Truly the golden era of kings fandom! pic.twitter.com/7kPzyfaQq4
— George Horch (@captmego) May 1, 2020
that’s a great set, I’ve got a couple of those pic.twitter.com/giFeUXKbnF
— Michael Murphy (@murphworld) April 30, 2020
Still got my CDubbs from Dada pic.twitter.com/JfBoejs20l
— Havok7117 (@DanielScottDal2) May 1, 2020
— Mark Graupensperger (@MRgraups) May 1, 2020
— KTOYB23™️ (@ktoyb23) April 30, 2020
My Kings coin collection pic.twitter.com/RyNHJ2RoaB
— Havok7117 (@DanielScottDal2) May 1, 2020
Vintage 1985 “A Team Come True” pic.twitter.com/8ErSE6fGQY
— Chris Gordon (@thechrisgordon) May 1, 2020
— Gilbert Sanchez (@KingGibby32) April 30, 2020
— Larry (@larryvaline) May 1, 2020
— Delia (@DeliaKetosOn) May 1, 2020
Just another reason why Kings fans are the best basketball has to offer.