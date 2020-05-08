Kings Fans Share Most Cherished Memorabilia

It all began with a simple question on the Sacramento Kings Twitter account.



What's your favorite piece of throwback Kings memorabilia? We'll start: pic.twitter.com/nFh6MseTkT — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 30, 2020

After the question was posed to Kings fans across the globe, droves of submissions were sent.

Below, you'll find the very best pieces of throwback Kings memorabilia!



pic.twitter.com/nMLOEp70w4 — Purple Reign - Ghost of Boogies Past (@Letsgokings13) April 30, 2020



have a christmas ornament just like it from 2000 https://t.co/UVFyrVCMTn pic.twitter.com/NLSjdPwebF — SpookyT (@ProdBySpookyT) April 30, 2020



It’s a tie. Help me pick. pic.twitter.com/YQg83CxNbv — Kevin Fippin (@kfippin) April 30, 2020



Bet you can guess my favorite player too pic.twitter.com/xqmQ1age6n — Rusty Shackleford (@916marengo) April 30, 2020



Might be the oldest Tb here, props to my pops Peep the royal blue 22 in the background (that’s mine) pic.twitter.com/S5U6N47jKv — Sacramento Scores (@SACkingsitslit) April 30, 2020



Even more random Matryoshka dolls! pic.twitter.com/ubd7kGrSnJ — LLcoolRay (@LLcoolRay14) April 30, 2020



Never been open, signed, 2001 Peja bobble head pic.twitter.com/1DfRJb0kJ9 — Carson Cook (@CookTalksalot) April 30, 2020



Definitely my throwback Mike Bibby jersey! pic.twitter.com/9mhE5iRwbo — RSZ (@ruhmone_) April 30, 2020



My Prized throwback jersey signed by Peja, and hat signed by those like @GrantNapearshow @bgoodvlade, Brad Miller, Jerry Reynolds, and @SlamsonTheLion pic.twitter.com/voP91hZSGp — Evan Boone (@Evan_Boone24) April 30, 2020



1996 Peja Stojakovic NBA Draft Hat ‼️ s/o @AlienSuetos pic.twitter.com/QM4WfVDOia — Jake Soriano (@juke3jake) April 30, 2020



Signed Spud Webb picture. Still rockin it on my Kings wall pic.twitter.com/oiEJyNHSZI — Evan Levy (@EvanLevy916) April 30, 2020



Gotta be the Gnome pic.twitter.com/CtxAAiTqyS — Jason Shadley (@shadrack40) April 30, 2020



Hat from the first or second year the kings were in sacramento. Signed this year by Jerry Reynolds. Obtained at Arco 1. Other cool pins from the early days as well. And Mitch stuff pic.twitter.com/ybXGPXpHjO — Brandon (@916BAP) April 30, 2020



Opening night pins and the memories they represent. pic.twitter.com/OeuVEPgclZ — the other JLo (@teamlong) April 30, 2020



Mine is this foam Basketball hat I got signed by a majority of the 96-97 Kings team. @mitchrichmond23, help a brother complete the set! pic.twitter.com/eTXcLD3iz0 — Dan Congrave (@congraved) May 1, 2020



1st jersey I bought pic.twitter.com/d33DPMTwiu — swag (@swagmonkey916) May 1, 2020



The most fun I’ve had collecting memorabilia/collectibles happened in 2002 - the Kings Carl’s Jr. bobbleheads. Truly the golden era of kings fandom! pic.twitter.com/7kPzyfaQq4 — George Horch (@captmego) May 1, 2020



that’s a great set, I’ve got a couple of those pic.twitter.com/giFeUXKbnF — Michael Murphy (@murphworld) April 30, 2020



Still got my CDubbs from Dada pic.twitter.com/JfBoejs20l — Havok7117 (@DanielScottDal2) May 1, 2020



My Kings coin collection pic.twitter.com/RyNHJ2RoaB — Havok7117 (@DanielScottDal2) May 1, 2020



Vintage 1985 “A Team Come True” pic.twitter.com/8ErSE6fGQY — Chris Gordon (@thechrisgordon) May 1, 2020

Just another reason why Kings fans are the best basketball has to offer.