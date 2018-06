On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings held a Draft party inside Golden 1 Center.

As excitement grew for the team’s first No. 2 selection in the Sacramento era, the Kings picked Marvin Bagley III from Duke University.

Fans cheered following the announcement and the 6’11” forward even called in via Skype to say hello to the fans, proclaiming they should “get [their] popcorn ready and let’s get ready to enjoy some good basketball!”