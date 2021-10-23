Kings Discuss 'The Four Agreements'

Led by the Sacramento Kings Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, the team recently gathered to discuss The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz.

Since it was published in 1997, it has sold millions of copies in the U.S. and globally.

As the organization begins another season at Golden 1 Center with games and events, we sat down with don Miguel Ruiz, Jr., whose father authored the well-known book.

During the conversation, Ruiz, Jr., shared how he uses the Four Agreements in his own life and how it can be used to help everyone communicate with those around them to create an empowered community for all.

The Four Agreements include the following via the official Four Agreements site:

BE IMPECCABLE WITH YOUR WORD

Speak with integrity. Say only what you mean. Avoid using the word to speak against yourself or to gossip about others. Use the power of your word in the direction of truth and love.

DON’T TAKE ANYTHING PERSONALLY

Nothing others do is because of you. What others say and do is a projection of their own reality, their own dream. When you are immune to the opinions and actions of others, you won’t be the victim of needless suffering.

DON’T MAKE ASSUMPTIONS

Find the courage to ask questions and to express what you really want. Communicate with others as clearly as you can to avoid misunderstandings, sadness, and drama. With just this one agreement, you can completely transform your life.

ALWAYS DO YOUR BEST

Your best is going to change from moment to moment; it will be different when you are healthy as opposed to sick. Under any circumstance, simply do your best, and you will avoid self-judgment, self-abuse, and regret.

After learning about the maxims and their application in daily life, we encourage fans to use The Four Agreements to empower yourself and those around you!