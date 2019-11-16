Kings Camp Fire Efforts — One Year Later

On November 9, a Camp Fire Day of Remembrance was held to commemorate the first anniversary of the fire and reflect on the ongoing rebuild and recovery of Paradise. As part of the day’s events, the Kings Street Team, 916 Crew, Jr. Kings members and Kings staff traveled to Paradise to visit with children and families who were affected by the fires and extend love and support on behalf of the entire Kings organization. Over 3,500 members of the community were in attendance as Kings team members played basketball with the kids, passed out t-shirts and swag and taught attendees some new dance moves, courtesy of 916 Crew.



On the one year anniversary of the Paradise Fire, the @SacramentoKings , Jr Kings, @916Crew and @SlamsonTheLion went out to Paradise to CELEBRATE life and the beauty of restoration. pic.twitter.com/YEyV6RTxya — Kings Community (@Kings_Community) November 13, 2019

In anticipation of the first anniversary of the fire, the Sacramento Kings visited the American Red Cross in Paradise to reflect on how the town has transformed over the past year and to learn how their nearly $90,000 donation, enabled by fans and partners, was used to help those impacted.

Since the Camp Fire – the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history, the city of Paradise has made significant strides in cleaning up 95 percent of the rubble from destroyed businesses and houses, installed water and sewer infrastructure and has begun to remove trees near homes to prevent further fires. The American Red Cross has allocated funds to help provide spiritual, mental and health-care experts within the town to support residents as they rebuild. These efforts are made in part by generous donations and the help of volunteers.



Our hearts are always with you Students and families from Paradise, CA were welcomed by the Kings community #DoGood pic.twitter.com/fNgLr12ijh — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 25, 2018

Last year when the Camp Fire broke out, the Kings organization offered support for those affected by the fires and provided opportunities for fans and guests to donate to relief efforts. In December, Kings Emcee Scott Freshour, mascot Slamson, team dancers and staff traveled to three back-to-school rallies in Chico to welcome students who were displaced by the fire.



Glad to have the basketball team captains from Paradise High School in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/sAtvcTUFf0 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 13, 2018

On December 12, the team hosted nearly 200 Paradise High School students and family members for a VIP game experience as the Kings played the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their experience included a pre-game meal, a close-up experience watching warm-ups and a meet and greet with WWE Superstars Mojo and Apollo. Following the game, the students also received a surprise visit from Kings Color Analyst Doug Christie and Kings Assistant Coach Bobby Jackson, who spoke with them about persevering through difficult times. Later that month, Paradise High School Junior Varsity and Varsity basketball teams returned to the arena for a day of basketball activities and drills with Jr. Kings coaches.

For information on how to help the ongoing Paradise rebuilding efforts and the prevention of future fires, visit RedCross.org.