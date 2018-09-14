Kings Bigs Tabbed as Top Rookie Forwards

The Kings have two of the top five rookie power forwards, according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

After conquering an intense rehab during his official rookie season, Harry Giles is ready for action.

An impressive Summer League performance has fans and basketball diehards itching for the chance to see a healthy Giles for the first time in years.

"Though always known for his above-the-rim finishing," Wasserman wrote. "Offensive rebounding and post moves—areas of his game we'll continue to see moving forward—Giles flashed [a] persuasive shooting touch in July."

Giles came in at No. 3 on B/R's list, with his teammate Marvin Bagley III following him up at the No. 2 spot.

"Bagley gets off the floor extremely fast," continued Wasserman. "Which, combined with his explosive leaping, should continue leading to routine dunks and unguardable lay-ins.

"Bagley should be able to make the occasional open jumper when set, having hit 23 threes in college. And when given space, he demonstrates enough body and ball control to use a dribble, attack and score off one foot."

