Kings to be Featured on National TV During Preseason

Ask and you shall receive.

After receiving only one last season, the Kings will play three nationally televised games before the 2020-2021 regular season begins on Dec. 22.

Fri., Dec. 11 at Portland - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun., Dec. 13 at Portland - 6 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 15 vs Golden State - 7 p.m. (TNT)

Thu., Dec. 17 vs Golden State - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

ESPN and TNT will air a combined six preseason games, meaning half of those matchups will feature Sacramento.

Training camp officially begins Tuesday, Dec. 1.