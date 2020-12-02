Kings to be Featured on National TV During Preseason

Sacramento earns multiple national games before the regular season gets underway.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Dec 01, 2020

Ask and you shall receive.

After receiving only one last season, the Kings will play three nationally televised games before the 2020-2021 regular season begins on Dec. 22.

  • Fri., Dec. 11 at Portland - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Sun., Dec. 13 at Portland - 6 p.m.
  • Tue., Dec. 15 vs Golden State - 7 p.m. (TNT)
  • Thu., Dec. 17 vs Golden State - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

ESPN and TNT will air a combined six preseason games, meaning half of those matchups will feature Sacramento.

Training camp officially begins Tuesday, Dec. 1.

 

Tags
Kings, Preseason, TV

You may also like

Kings

Preseason

TV

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter