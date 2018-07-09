Justin Jackson Continues to Find His Rhythm

Summer League is just different.

The annual summer festivities is great for fans of the game and basketball pundits, but establishing any kind of consistency is a lost art on the floor. Whether you’re a returning starter, trying to earn a roster spot or putting on an NBA jersey for the first time, games are typically scattered and frantic.

The Kings are still trying to find their groove in Las Vegas, but that doesn’t stop individuals from putting on impressive performances.

“Everybody is buying in,” Jackson said on the team’s chemistry despite the slow start. “It’s hard to get guys who are trying to earn a salary to buy in all the way into a team concept. Everyone has bought into that. Going forward, if we can fix a few things we’ll be OK.”





On Sunday, Justin Jackson followed up his Las Vegas debut with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists.

This comes just days after the second-year forward dropped to 26 points in the California Classic finale against the Miami Heat.

It’s clear Jackson is aiming for consistency, and with the team talking about playing more up tempo this season, the opportunities will continue for the Tar Heels champion.

“I think that helps everybody. That helps Frank, for him to get downhill which opens things up for everybody else. Whenever we get out and run, whether that’s Summer League or during the regular season that’s when we’re at our best. That’s definitely a good spot for us to be in.”





Whether it was coming off screens, step-backs, in transition or facing up, Jackson showed off all the offensive tools he hopes to use in building off his rookie season. With minutes at the forward spot available, it’s Jackson’s chance to cement his status as a force at the position.

Even though Summer League isn’t basketball at its purest form, players continue to work on their games and display the skills they’ve developed since they last took the floor. Jackson aims to hone in those skills as the regular season inches closer.