Internet Reacts: Sacramento Earns Hall of Fame Honors

The basketball world shared praise for Sacramento's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame honorees.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: May 18, 2021

It was a landmark weekend for Sacramento basketball at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kings legend Chris Webber, former head coach Rick Adelman, Sacramento Monarchs legend Yolanda Griffith and former head coach Bill Russell will all be inducted into the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame.

Pundits, fans and the basketball world were ecstatic with the news, and shared praise on social media throughout the weekend:












Tags
Kings, Chris Webber, Rick Adelman, Yolanda Griffith, Bill Russell

You may also like

Kings

Chris Webber

Rick Adelman

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter