Internet Reacts: Sacramento Earns Hall of Fame Honors

It was a landmark weekend for Sacramento basketball at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kings legend Chris Webber, former head coach Rick Adelman, Sacramento Monarchs legend Yolanda Griffith and former head coach Bill Russell will all be inducted into the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame.

Pundits, fans and the basketball world were ecstatic with the news, and shared praise on social media throughout the weekend:



"You made it to the Hall of Fame! ... Well deserved!"@JalenRose and Chris Webber reminiscing after Webber's Hall of Fame 2021 class announcement is so special pic.twitter.com/8BU3kocAsP — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2021



CHRIS WEBBER is finally going into the Basketball Hall Of Fame! He was a Finalist for 5 STRAIGHT YEARS!! High School legend

Fab Five

NBA 1st Pick

NBA Rookie Of The Year

5 x All-NBA

Avg 20 & 10 over 15 seasons pic.twitter.com/teUMDGiO7l — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 16, 2021



Big day for Sacramento. Chris Webber, Rick Adelman and Yolanda Griffith all make the Hall. Well deserved. https://t.co/cEmHd7fGbb — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) May 16, 2021



Chris Webber was a damn icon at 19 years old, a player from the future who fit into the present. He and KG were the prototype for the next wave of power forwards, guys who could handle, pass, defend and run the floor — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 16, 2021



HALL OF FAME!!!! Chris Webber ushered in a new wave of specimen to the NBA. His rare mix of power, finesse, skill, and showmanship opened the doors to what we celebrate in today’s players. I grew up idolizing Chris and he’s my favorite HS player of all time. HOF!! pic.twitter.com/547ywWCGos — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) May 16, 2021



Just super happy for the guy on the right!! C Web is a Hall of Famer. Ditto for Rick Adelman and Yolanda Griffith. Terrific day for Sacramento basketball. Outstanding!! pic.twitter.com/mJjVJ3mzyQ — Gary Gerould (@ggerould) May 16, 2021



Congratulations to Rick Adelman on being named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's #21HoopClass! Rick served as the Head Coach of the Warriors from 1995-1997. pic.twitter.com/0aXC1VpHiB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 16, 2021



Congratulations to former Trail Blazers coach Rick Adelman on his induction into the Naismith @Hoophall. Coach Adelman led Portland to two NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992. pic.twitter.com/N3XASCPe21 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 16, 2021



Congratulations to these #21HoopClass honorees - Val Ackerman, Founding President of the #WNBA

- Lauren Jackson, 2x #WNBA Champion, 3x MVP and 7x All-Star

- Yolanda Griffith, #WNBA Champion, MVP and 7x All-Star#CountIt pic.twitter.com/ToFwxaDjnK — WNBA (@WNBA) May 16, 2021