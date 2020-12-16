Internet Reacts to Kyle Guy's Preseason Moment
Not shy to the big stage, Kyle Guy came in clutch once again in Sacramento's return to Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Undoubtedly the best game of his professional career, Guy dropped a career-high 20 points with six made threes, including the dagger to top Golden State, 114-113.
The game was nationally televised on TNT, and the internet had plenty to say of Guy's heroics:
AJFOEIJOIAEIOFAIOFEAOIEFJOAAOFJAEWIOKYLE GUY
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 16, 2020
@kylejguy https://t.co/GjB72EUQn0
— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) December 16, 2020
GAME @kylejguy pic.twitter.com/oosTYpjeXv
— Maxisnicee (@maxisnicee) December 16, 2020
Kyle. Guy. @kylejguy. Game. Winner. @SacramentoKings #GoHoos #NBAHoos pic.twitter.com/AYWr8JZw1d
— Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) December 16, 2020
I want Kyle Guy's confidence with everything I do in life.
— Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) December 16, 2020
Kyle Guy after hitting the game-winner on the Warriors pic.twitter.com/8mrOx48nS0
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 16, 2020
Kyle Guy. Game. pic.twitter.com/gurmPGfl01
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 16, 2020