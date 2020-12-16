Internet Reacts to Kyle Guy's Preseason Moment

Kyle Guy had the basketball world on fire after his emphatic game-winner.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Dec 16, 2020

Not shy to the big stage, Kyle Guy came in clutch once again in Sacramento's return to Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.

Undoubtedly the best game of his professional career, Guy dropped a career-high 20 points with six made threes, including the dagger to top Golden State, 114-113.

The game was nationally televised on TNT, and the internet had plenty to say of Guy's heroics:









