Internet Reacts to Kyle Guy's Preseason Moment

Not shy to the big stage, Kyle Guy came in clutch once again in Sacramento's return to Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.

Undoubtedly the best game of his professional career, Guy dropped a career-high 20 points with six made threes, including the dagger to top Golden State, 114-113.

The game was nationally televised on TNT, and the internet had plenty to say of Guy's heroics:



AJFOEIJOIAEIOFAIOFEAOIEFJOAAOFJAEWIOKYLE GUY — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 16, 2020



I want Kyle Guy's confidence with everything I do in life. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) December 16, 2020