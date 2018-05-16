Internet Reacts: Kings Land No. 2 Pick

The ping pong balls have settled and the Kings have landed the No. 2 pick for the first time in the Sacramento era.

Coming into Tuesday's Draft Lottery, Sactown was slotted in the 7th spot with just a 18.3% chance to move up into the top three and just a six percent chance of landing the second overall selection. However, the Kings jumped up five spots to lock down No. 2.


When news broke of the pick the Internet was set ablaze by excitement from the city.
















As for the Kings organization, there was plenty of excitement to go around as well.






A couple of Kings players also joined in on the fun.



