Internet Reacts: Kings Land No. 2 Pick
See the reactions from a historic day at the Draft Lottery
The ping pong balls have settled and the Kings have landed the No. 2 pick for the first time in the Sacramento era.
Coming into Tuesday's Draft Lottery, Sactown was slotted in the 7th spot with just a 18.3% chance to move up into the top three and just a six percent chance of landing the second overall selection. However, the Kings jumped up five spots to lock down No. 2.
.@swipathefox comes up clutch again pic.twitter.com/HndtUITdt9
— Sacramen2 Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 16, 2018
When news broke of the pick the Internet was set ablaze by excitement from the city.
#2 BABY!!! #SacramentoProud
— Niko Rust (@Kings_6thMan) May 16, 2018
#2 pick let’s go baby @SacramentoKings we back!!!!
— You Know Im The Man (@DmanChosenToo) May 16, 2018
Whoa!! Number TWO!! @SacramentoKings
— Melissa Gold (@SacTwnKingsWife) May 16, 2018
2nd Pick!!!!!!! @SacramentoKings lesssgoooooo!!!!!!!! Franchise changing baby!!!!
— Tupou Sopoaga (@TeeeSO) May 16, 2018
Number 2 pick in the draft lets go!!!! @SacramentoKings
— Ross Poindexter (@rosspoindexter) May 16, 2018
May 15th should be a city holiday.
Kings stay
Kings get the #2 pick for the first time ever
Cmon @Mayor_Steinberg!
— Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) May 16, 2018
@SacramentoKings YOOOOO 2nd pick in the draft!!!!
— JTizzle (@JtBellJr) May 16, 2018
WE HAVE THE 2ND PICK ITS SO LIT @SacramentoKings
— $tory (@andreastory211) May 16, 2018
Congrats, guys #SacramentoProud https://t.co/Fv0BGC7iiK
— Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) May 16, 2018
EXCELLENT!@SacramentoKings @sactownroyalty pic.twitter.com/OUYeiRmnX1
— CameraMarty (@CameraMarty) May 16, 2018
Omg! @SacramentoKings AMAZING!
— Rebecca (@Rebecca_NKOTB) May 16, 2018
I’m so stoked on the @SacramentoKings ‘s number 2 pick #blessed
— Allan Dagio (@AllanDagio) May 16, 2018
YALL IM SO HAPPY @SacramentoKings
— Rod (@rod_OOO) May 16, 2018
2 Legit 2 Quit!!
— DJ EDDIE Z (@DjEddieZ) May 16, 2018
Here is @JasonRoss1140 and my reaction LIVE on the @Sports1140KHTK airwaves when the @SacramentoKings moved into the top-3. #DraftLottery #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/ZS9K20KeOo
— Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) May 16, 2018
As for the Kings organization, there was plenty of excitement to go around as well.
Thanks Kings Nation! A good day’s work! #Karma pic.twitter.com/5v4Ff3qqnm
— Vivek Ranadivé (@Vivek) May 16, 2018
Once again @swipathefox comes through in the clutch! #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/F8oKyoclbX
— John Rinehart (@JohnRKings) May 16, 2018
#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/Wgmv5FIzea
— Phil Horn (@PhilKingsTix) May 16, 2018
I think we were pretty fired up at the @SacramentoKings office. pic.twitter.com/7CSCDq1IJ1
— Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) May 16, 2018
— Sacramen2 Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 16, 2018
A couple of Kings players also joined in on the fun.
— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) May 16, 2018
— Jack Ryan Cooley (@JackCooligan45) May 16, 2018