Internet Reacts to 2019 NBA Draft

Sacramento was busy on Thursday evening.

While the Kings held zero selections in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, that doesn't mean the squad stood pat.

With picks No. 40, No. 47 and No. 60 entering the night, Sactown was prepared to add talent to its young, promising roster.

With the 40th pick, the Kings drafted Wyoming's Justin James:



The @SacramentoKings select Justin James with the No. 40 pick in the 2019 #NBADraft! pic.twitter.com/2bSElCC4Tr — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 21, 2019



#Sacramento's 40th pick Justin James averaged 22.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.4 APG + 1.5 SPG this past season and should provide playmaking with #Kings pic.twitter.com/NXeiIF6Wad — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 21, 2019

After a trade with the New York Knicks, the Kings moved back in the Draft to No. 55, selecting guard Kyle Guy from Virginia:



Kyle Guy, who made 42.6% of his threes as a junior, goes 55th in the 2019 #NBADraft and will end up with the #Sacramento #Kings after being traded by the #Knicks pic.twitter.com/QYMu494BN1 — DraftExpressContent (@DXContent) June 21, 2019



National champion Kyle Guy is bringing a winning DNA to the Kings. pic.twitter.com/2jfDoCyYvi — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 21, 2019



Mannnn feels good to be a King Really excited for a new career in Sacramento. NO PARACHUTE. Always bet on yourself. Can’t wait to get started pic.twitter.com/HwYE5deYeQ — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy5) June 21, 2019



My guy much appreciated https://t.co/MluIFUnbbF — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy5) June 21, 2019

And with their final selection on Thursday, the Kings took Serbian guard Vanja Marinkovic:



6-7, 197 lbs + 22 year old Vanja Marinkovic is the 60th + final pick in the 2019 #nbadraft by @SacramentoKings. He averaged 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REBS +1.9 ASTS while shooting 33.7% in 54 appearances with #Partizan this season pic.twitter.com/15eI8zRcfB — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 21, 2019



With the 60th pick of the NBA Draft, the @SacramentoKings select Vanja Marinkovic!

