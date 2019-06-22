Internet Reacts to 2019 NBA Draft

With three selections in Thursday's Draft, let's take another look at the reactions to every pick.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Jun 22, 2019

Sacramento was busy on Thursday evening.

While the Kings held zero selections in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, that doesn't mean the squad stood pat.

With picks No. 40, No. 47 and No. 60 entering the night, Sactown was prepared to add talent to its young, promising roster.

With the 40th pick, the Kings drafted Wyoming's Justin James:







After a trade with the New York Knicks, the Kings moved back in the Draft to No. 55, selecting guard Kyle Guy from Virginia:







And with their final selection on Thursday, the Kings took Serbian guard Vanja Marinkovic:




Stay tuned to Kings.com and Kings social channels for all updates on the newest members of the Sacramento family!

