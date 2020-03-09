Holmes: Sacramento Has Shown 'Unreal' Love

Richaun Holmes was out of action for 61 days, as the Kings big man was sidelined for almost two months with a shoulder injury.

In two games since returning, Holmes hasn't missed a step — displaying the tenacity and prowess Kings fans have become accustomed to this season.

That "dog" as Holmes coins it, began at the junior college level.

"Playing in junior college was an experience that was needed," Richaun said on the HoopsHype Podcast. "There are a lot of dogs at the junior college level."

No. 22 also went on to discuss one of his biggest inspirations, Kevin Garnett.

"The passion, the intensity he played with every night and just being the enforcer for his team. He never backed down from anybody."

Holmes is considered a fan favorite, and as a result, was the subject of M-V-P chants earlier in the season.

It's a moment the Bowling Green alum will never forget.

"It was amazing, it's moments like that I don't take for granted. The love Sacramento fans have shown me since I got there has been unreal."