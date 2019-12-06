Holmes: 'It's All Coming Together'

"It's about getting better chemistry with the guys," said Richaun Holmes following the best scoring game of his career.

"Just knowing the spots I'm supposed to be in. They've been doing a great job of finding me. It's all coming together."

Until this season, Holmes had only started 24 games through the first four years of his career.

On Wednesday, Holmes started for the 16th time in 20 games, finishing with a career-high 28 points and his career-best seventh double-double of the season.

"Just looking to get better," Holmes said of his career-best performance.

"We're all getting better. We're working hard every day."

Despite the absence of De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Kings kept the game close until the final minutes, losing to the Trail Blazers, 127-116.

Holmes impressed, but it was an entire team effort on display on Wednesday.

"We're all banged up," said Cory Joseph. "But it's the NBA, it happens. It's a next man up mentality. We just have to figure out how to put a couple wins together."

No. 22's field goal percentage has increased every season he's been in the league, per Alex Kramers. Holmes is now up to 66.9 percent on the year, second amongst players with at least 100 attempts.

Sacramento now visits San Antonio for their second game of the road trip before heading to Dallas and Houston.