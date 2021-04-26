Holmes: 'I'm Deserving of the All-Defensive Team'

"I’m one of the best two-way centers in the NBA," Richaun Holmes told Basketball News.

"I definitely feel like I’m deserving of the All-Defensive Team.”

Richaun Holmes returned from a five-game absence against the Golden State Warriors with 11 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes.

"I feel like my name has always been one that kind of flies under the radar," continued Holmes. "It’s always kind of an afterthought and things of that sort. I just want to continue to prove and continue to show [my value] on the floor, and let my talking get done on the floor."

For the season, Holmes is averaging 14.1 points and 8.9 rebounds on 64.2 percent shooting from the field, good for second in the NBA behind Utah's Rudy Gobert (67.1).

"I just want to show the type of player that I am, just show that I’m one of the best two-way players, just show that I’m deserving of the All-Defensive Team and just continue to show [what I can do]. I want to continue to get better on the floor and just let my numbers and things of that sort prove my case.”