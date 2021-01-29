Holmes: 'I Absolutely Love Playing in Sacramento'
Richaun Holmes expresses his love for fans and his desire to play in Sactown for the long haul.
“I absolutely love playing in Sacramento," said Holmes said in a recent interview with NBC Kings Insider James Ham.
Holmes is in the midst of another impressive season, averaging 13.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.8 minutes — all career-high marks.
"Love the fans in Sacramento. Love stepping out in that arena with Sacramento across my jersey. So I would love to play here and hopefully everything works out, but Sacramento is a great place to play."
No. 22 is also leading the NBA in field-goal percentage with a staggering 68.1 shooting clip from the field, leading Mitchell Robinson (65.8) and Thomas Bryant (64.8).
"They’ve embraced me with open arms and it’s somewhere I can definitely see myself playing," Holmes stated.
