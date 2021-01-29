Holmes: 'I Absolutely Love Playing in Sacramento'

“I absolutely love playing in Sacramento," said Holmes said in a recent interview with NBC Kings Insider James Ham.

Holmes is in the midst of another impressive season, averaging 13.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.8 minutes — all career-high marks.

"Love the fans in Sacramento. Love stepping out in that arena with Sacramento across my jersey. So I would love to play here and hopefully everything works out, but Sacramento is a great place to play."

No. 22 is also leading the NBA in field-goal percentage with a staggering 68.1 shooting clip from the field, leading Mitchell Robinson (65.8) and Thomas Bryant (64.8).

"They’ve embraced me with open arms and it’s somewhere I can definitely see myself playing," Holmes stated.