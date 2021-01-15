Hield in Midst of Incredible NBA Three-Point Record

Buddy Hield leads all NBA players in consecutive games with a made three pointer.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Jan 14, 2021

Buddy Buckets is making history yet again.

The reigning NBA Three-Point Champion is known for getting buckets from anywhere on the court, but especially from beyond the arc.

Now, Hield is finding himself amongst the best shooters in the game once again.


Hield had his best shooting game of the season on Wednesday, finishing with 26 points and a season-high eight made triples.

No. 24's eight threes contributed to a season-high 19 treys from Sacramento in their shootout against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sacramento looks to build on their season-best shooting effort on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

