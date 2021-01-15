Hield in Midst of Incredible NBA Three-Point Record

Buddy Buckets is making history yet again.

The reigning NBA Three-Point Champion is known for getting buckets from anywhere on the court, but especially from beyond the arc.

Now, Hield is finding himself amongst the best shooters in the game once again.



Buddy leads the NBA with a made 3-pointer in 78 straight games pic.twitter.com/ntwY3qy7kN — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 14, 2021

Hield had his best shooting game of the season on Wednesday, finishing with 26 points and a season-high eight made triples.

No. 24's eight threes contributed to a season-high 19 treys from Sacramento in their shootout against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sacramento looks to build on their season-best shooting effort on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.