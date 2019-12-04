Hield: ‘[Bogi] Will Do Anything for This Team’

“I’m just trying to help the guys win these games.”

On Nov. 12 in a battle with Pacific Division foe Phoenix Suns, Bogdan Bogdanovic was sidelined with a tweak in his hamstring.

Despite the injury, the Kings held on to win 120-116, while Bogdanovic finished with a career-high 31 points.

With Sacramento battling through multiple injuries already this season, No. 8 felt it was imperative to stay on the floor.

“This hamstring cannot get worse than it is now, but I struggle with it,” continued Bogdanovic.

“It hurts all the time. When I bend, it’s there, the pain is there. But it’s something I have to deal with, I have to play with consistent pain. But no excuses.”

His teammates see the consistent effort No. 8 has been putting in throughout the season, regardless of injury.

"Bogi's a big part of what we do," Buddy Hield said. "He shows how much he loves to play and how he wants to be there."







It's no secret that Bogi loves the game of basketball.

He is a decorated EuroLeague Champion, with honors on their first-team and was recognized as a Rising Star by the NBA.

Bogi also makes time to represent the Serbian National Team, where he was honored with Serbian Player of the Year (2017), is a 4-time Serbian League Champion and 2-time Serbian Cup Winner.

No. 8 took it a step further, when in this year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup, he was the top scorer in the tournament out of all teams.

This all cumulates into Bogdanovic being nominated for the EuroLeague’s All-Decade team.

The squad understands that every game counts, and there may be no player that knows that better than Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Bogi and the Kings will embark on a four-game road trip starting with Portland on Wednesday.