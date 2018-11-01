Hasan Minhaj Joins the All Things Kings Podcast

The “Patriot Act” host talks about his Sacramento roots with Deuce and Morgan.
by Kyle Ramos
Social Coordinator
Posted: Nov 01, 2018

Over the past couple of years, Hasan Minhaj has embarked on a meteoric rise in his entertainment career.

His stand-up comedy has helped him land a role as a correspondent on The Daily Show and, most recently, his own Netflix talk show titled “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”.


Even with all of his success, Minhaj still proudly represents where he comes from. Hasan became a Kings fan while growing up and attending college just outside of Sacramento in the city of Davis.

He recently joined Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan on the All Things Kings podcast to talk about his love for Sactown hoops, his new endeavors and more.

Tags
Kings, Featured, Hasan Minhaj, All Things Kings

Related Content

De’Aaron Fox Triple Double (31 pts, 10 rebs, 15 asts) vs Heat 11.1.18

De’Aaron Fox Triple Double (31 pts, 10 rebs, 15 asts) vs Heat 11.1.18

Kings vs Hawks Highlights 11.1.18

Kings vs Hawks Highlights 11.1.18

Kings Top 10 Plays - October 2018

Kings Top 10 Plays - October 2018

Related Content

Kings

Featured

Hasan Minhaj