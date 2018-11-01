Hasan Minhaj Joins the All Things Kings Podcast

Over the past couple of years, Hasan Minhaj has embarked on a meteoric rise in his entertainment career.

His stand-up comedy has helped him land a role as a correspondent on The Daily Show and, most recently, his own Netflix talk show titled “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”.



As a @sacramentokings fan I can’t tell you what this means to me. pic.twitter.com/9yct8HMk2y — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) October 22, 2018

Even with all of his success, Minhaj still proudly represents where he comes from. Hasan became a Kings fan while growing up and attending college just outside of Sacramento in the city of Davis.

He recently joined Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan on the All Things Kings podcast to talk about his love for Sactown hoops, his new endeavors and more.