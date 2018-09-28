Harry Giles III Anxious to Make NBA Debut

The No. 4 overall pick of 2016, Dragan Bender, catches a pass on the left block.

Moving to his right, he bodies up Harry Giles III through the lane at Thomas & Mack Center.

Dribble, bump, dribble, bump.



Bender finally faces up the former Duke big man on the right block, looking to hit the midrange jumper early in the first quarter. Unfortunately for him, Giles was having none of it, anticipating the shot and swatting the attempt rows deep into the Sin City crowd.

It was just one of many highlights for the veteran rookie, who spent the entirety of his rookie season learning the ropes while recovering from injury.

On Thursday, three days into his first real training camp, No. 20 expressed his hunger. Not for food, but to finally make his league debut after years of waiting.

"I'm feeling like I'm ahead of the game," said Gizzle. "It feels great and it's a great time."

For basketball fans, Giles' return to the floor has been mirrored by doubt. Recovering from multiple knee injuries, many questioned whether he'd return to the floor at all, especially at a high level.



It's almost time Day 3 pic.twitter.com/GpDmTOz3rG — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 28, 2018

"[I'm] getting more and more anxious," continued Giles. "The guys are ready to get over practice and get at someboedy else now."

Sporting a drenched jersey throughout each day of camp, it's clear the adrenaline is pumping and the pace has been frivolous. But despite the early season soreness, the squad is ready for action.

The Kings get their first crack at somebody else on Monday, paying a visit to the desert and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.