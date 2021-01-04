Harrison Barnes Playing at Career-Best Pace

Harrison Barnes has been doing it on both ends to start the season, and the results can be seen in the numbers.

No. 40 is averaging 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 35.7 minutes.

Through six games, both HB's rebounding and assist numbers, as well as his minutes played will all be career-high marks.

Barnes finished with a double-double in the second game of the season, a win against the Phoenix Suns.

Sacramento is back in on action on Monday, facing off with Barnes' former team, the Golden State Warriors.