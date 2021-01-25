Haliburton Stops by 'The Old Man and The Three' Podcast

"We got the best job in the world so we make it work."

Haliburton, speaking on "The Old Man and The Three" podcast, isn't letting this unusual NBA season deter him from making strides during his rookie season.

No. 0 is coming off his most complete performance of the season — finishing with 16 points, five rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 31 minutes.

"The biggest thing for me is to stay true to who I am at all times," Haliburton said of his development as a player.

"Focusing on the right things and really just sticking to the formula of outworking people...I love the game."

While Haliburton is aware of his own buzz for Rookie of the Year, the rookie has bigger goals in mind.

"It's going to be fun, I enjoy the race," Haliburton said. "More than anything I want to get the Kings back to the playoffs and compete for a playoff spot...that's all that really matters.

If I win it, cool. If I don't, then too bad. I'm just trying to win basketball games."