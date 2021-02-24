Haliburton to Participate in First-Ever NBA Team Clubhouse Conversation

Since its launch in 2020, Clubhouse has quickly emerged as a fun way to learn and connect with people online, and the Kings are joining the dialogue.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. PT, the team will host Tyrese Haliburton for a conversation about tech, hoops, and more.

Fans looking to join the conversation are encouraged to download the iOS-only app within the App Store, seek an invite from a friend who has an active account, follow the Sacramento Kings, and the NBA Courtside club.

Along with hearing Haliburton join Kings Digital’s Kyle Ramos for an entertaining discussion, select fans will have the opportunity to jump in and ask the Kings rookie a question of their own.

Download Clubhouse today!