Haliburton: 'I Want to be a Hall of Famer...One of the Greats'

"I want to be a champion," Tyrese Haliburton told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

"I want to be a Hall of Famer. Like, I want to be great. I want to be one of the greats, you know what I’m saying? I want the next generation to talk about my ability as a basketball player."

Sacramento's Rookie of the Year contender spoke on a myriad of topics, including his mindset as his rookie season comes to a close.

"First and foremost it’s about being here in Sacramento and helping change this culture," No. 0 said.

"That’s the biggest goal right now. Obviously getting us back to the playoffs but that’s just one step. From there, I’m trying to compete for a championship and ultimately win a championship."

Haliburton also spoke on the Rookie of the Year race, placing a higher priority on winning games than the award itself.

"It doesn’t affect my approach at all. I’m still coming out here trying to win basketball games," the rookie admitted.

"Me and [Anthony Edwards] were talking about it when we played, saying, ‘They told us our draft class wasn’t going to be s---,’ you know what I’m saying? And there’s multiple of us who are playing at a high level right now and are going to be playing at a high level for a while. I think that’s kind of a fire within us, like ‘Man, they told us we wasn’t gonna be nothing, so let’s just change that and be special.’"

There's no doubt Tyrese Haliburton is something special.