Haliburton Doing His Part to Help Small Businesses

In an effort to support local businesses affected by the pandemic, the rookie is dishing out help.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Jan 12, 2021

Tyrese Haliburton is handing out another assist.

No. 0 posed the question on Twitter, asking his followers for any local businesses he could support in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.


Haliburton has taken those replies to heart, supporting a local clothing brand following Monday's 127-122 win over Indiana.


The former Iowa State Cyclone finished with 12 points, three treys and four assists in 29 minutes.

