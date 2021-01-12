Haliburton Doing His Part to Help Small Businesses

Tyrese Haliburton is handing out another assist.

No. 0 posed the question on Twitter, asking his followers for any local businesses he could support in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Reply to this tweet with any local/small clothing brands, men’s and women’s clothing! Tryna support during this crazy time — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) December 30, 2020

Haliburton has taken those replies to heart, supporting a local clothing brand following Monday's 127-122 win over Indiana.



.@TyHaliburton22 is doing his part to help local small businesses affected by the pandemic pic.twitter.com/nKGdsEPi0g — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 12, 2021

The former Iowa State Cyclone finished with 12 points, three treys and four assists in 29 minutes.