Temple Happy to Return to Kings

Garrett Temple has been an integral member of the Sacramento Kings throughout his two seasons in Sactown.

Providing a veteran locker room presence along with elite shooting and defense, Temple has become a mainstay within the team's culture and Sacramento community.

What's free agency like for an NBA player?

"Knowing something is going to happen but not knowing exactly when," Temple explained to ABC10's Sean Cunningham in Las Vegas.

"Think about being on a roller coaster with a blindfold on. You know eventually you'll hit that top and come down, but you have no idea when. So you're anxious and anxious and anxious until it actually happens. And then you feel good about it."

Temple finished last season averaging 8.4 points and 1.9 assists on 42 percent shooting in 65 games.

"We're trying to get the Kings to the next level in terms of an organization," Temple continued. "I want to do whatever I can to continue to help that."

Temple's contributions to the organization can't be overstated, and his return will be a welcome sight to not only the team but the entire Sacramento community.



