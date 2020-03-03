Giles: ‘I’m Going to Bring That Energy, Always’

“Harry! Harry! Harry!”

Chants for Harry Giles III were ringing throughout the walls of Golden 1 Center on Sunday afternoon as Sacramento’s faithful poured out their love for the Kings big man.

Sactown is in the midst of a multi-team battle for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference and HG has proven to be a major catalyst in the team’s recent resurgence.

The Kings have now won five of their six games since the All-Star break with a lot of credit due to how Harry has stepped in to the starting center role.

In Giles’ last five games, he is averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his 26.1 minutes of action. After Sunday’s comeback win over the Detroit Pistons, the Duke product discussed how he also looks to boost his team outside of the box score.

“That’s just me, I’m going to bring that energy always,” said Giles. “I think that is what the game deserves and what the game needs.”



.@CoorsLight Cold Hard Fact: HG + HB would not be denied pic.twitter.com/gjzl6tlAUV — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 1, 2020

Kings guard Buddy Hield added more praise for Gizzle when talking with Jason Jones from The Athletic.

“I think Harry is probably the reason why we win,” said Buddy. “And that’s one thing we like about Harry, he’s going to compete each and every possession. He’s not going to quit.”

“[He plays] with a lot of energy, getting the first unit going, getting the crowd into it tonight and doesn’t back down from any assignment,” said Kings newcomer Kent Bazemore.

“He’s leading us, he’s our emotional leader out there with the first unit.”

HG has often been viewed as a fan favorite during his time in Sacramento and hearing his name chanted struck a chord with No. 20.

“It was great. It is just that love and it just keeps showing how much the love is mutual between each other. I play hard; they cheer hard so keep playing harder, right?”