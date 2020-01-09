Giles: First Career NBA Start 'Felt Amazing'

"I know what I can do on the court and when the opportunity was given, I showed it."

Even before Harry Giles III's first career start on Tuesday in Phoenix, the former Duke Blue Devil knew progress was being made.

It hasn't been the season No. 20 envisioned after missing the first eight games of the season, but the 21-year-old big man has stayed ready for his moment.

“It felt amazing,” Giles said after the win in his first career start.

“I’m blessed just to get the opportunity, especially from where I was just at. I’m excited about that and I’m just trying to build on from there.”

Giles has seen an uptick in minutes since Dec. 29, showing off the vision, poise and heart Sacramento have become accustomed to seeing on the hardwood.

Richaun Holmes was sidelined with an ailing shoulder, which provided Giles the opportunity to start in the 114-103 win over the Suns.

“I wish I would have went for it a little harder just because I feel like sometimes when you’re trying to not foul, it takes away your aggression.” Giles said.

“It puts you in a weird state. I was in a state of trying to be aggressive but trying to be smarter at the same time. It just comes with reps and time.”

Giles finished with eight points, eight rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes.



Blessed to have my first career start! Regardless how it happen, it did! I am glad it came with a win. All glory to God. #SacramentoProud #WIT — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) January 8, 2020

“Harry getting the chance to start for a young player is a great opportunity,” said head coach Luke Walton. “I thought he gave us some good minutes.”

Sacramento brings a two-game winning streak back home on Friday, when the Milwaukee Bucks come to town.