Giles-Bagley Duo Draws Praise from ESPN

National praise is nothing new for the young Kings this season.

Following the All-Star break, Sactown currently sits at 30-27 and primed for a playoff push.

A notable contributing factor to their success has been the big-man duo of Giles and Bagley, former Dukies with chemistry like no other.

"Holy hell, are these guys skilled," proclaimed proclaimed ESPN's Zach Lowe. "They outrun plodders in transition. Both can beast in the post, a handy thing, since one often has a size advantage over the opposing power forward."

While never sharing the court in Durham, it's clear the combination of athleticism and skill-set between the former Blue Devils is seamless.

"Giles is an ace passer from the elbows," continued Lowe. "They have enough smarts between them to slip interior passes through tight spaces.

"Bagley is startlingly explosive. He springs off the ground twice in the time it takes most bigs to jump and land once. He's comfortable facing up, and straight-up mean shoulder-checking dudes on baseline drives"

The scary part for the rest of the NBA? At a combined age of 40, the duo has yet to scratch the surface of their full potential.

Catch Giles and Bagley back on the floor on Thursday night at Oracle Arena against the Golden State Warriors.