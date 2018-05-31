Get to Know: Zhaire Smith

Zhaire Smith will be one of the youngest players in the 2018 NBA Draft. Just a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, Smith lead his team all the way to the Elite Eight before falling to the eventual champion Villanova Wildcats.

Listed at 6’5,” Smith is often compared to Victor Oladipo. A young, strong and athletic player who can defend multiple positions. He finished his lone season with the Red Raiders averaging 11.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 55.6 percent shooting.

Smith can shoot, finishing with a 45 percent clip from deep. However, he only shot 40, and he’s wildly inconsistent as his shots get deeper and deeper. That can scare away some teams, especially those who value outside shooting immediately.

It’s on the defensive side that Smith shows his most pro-ready skills. He’s extremity active on both ends, shows a high basketball IQ and has a great motor. At the NBA Combine, Smith revealed he actually played center in high school.

It was because of this that Smith didn’t attempt a single three until his senior year. As we’ve seen in the NBA, 3-point shooting can be improved upon. It’s much harder, if not impossible, to improve upon technique, IQ and natural instincts. Smith possesses all of those traits.

Yes, he has 45-inch vertical and is labeled the best dunker in this class, but whoever drafts Smith is bracing for impact at both ends of the floor. At only 18 years old, he might take longer to develop than other prospects, but it’s clear what he can bring to the table.

