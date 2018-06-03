Get to Know: Trae Young

Luka Doncic is the European mystery, Michael Porter Jr. has superstar talent with injury concerns and Trae Young is the shooter with unlimited range but physical questions.

In the case of Young, the 6’2” 180-pound freshman is projected to be a Top-10 pick with range almost near the midcourt logo. He had the college basketball world buzzing with buckets, assists and the ultimate green light he was given for the Sooners.

Young finished his historical freshman season leading the nation in points (27.4) and assists (8.8) on 42 percent shooting. Despite the Sooners disappointing finish to the season, he was consensus First-Team All-American, BIG 12 Player of the Year and took home the Wayman Tisdale Award.

While having unlimited range, Young can score in a variety of ways. He can shoot off the dribble, he can move off the ball, dribble inside the arc or bring out the floaters on drives. Unlike other sharpshooters, Young isn’t limited to simply catching and shooting.

Young’s physical limitations will be his biggest test once he reaches the NBA. Can he defend stronger guards? Can he finish over lengthier defenders? Can he lead an NBA team?

He was undoubtedly the best offensive player in the country last season. Whoever drafts Young will be getting a star coming out of college who will excite fans and stretch defenses. His development will be fun to watch as the years go by.

"I think I'm the best overall player in this draft," Trae Young said to ESPN. "My main focus isn't necessarily to be the best player in this draft. My focus is to be the best player in the NBA. That's what I'm focusing on each and every day."

