Get to Know: Robert Williams

If the last handful of seasons is any indication, the age of back to the basket big men is fading. Smaller lineups with switch-heavy guards and athletic big men is the basketball trend that isn’t going away anytime soon.

In comes Robert Williams, the 6’9” big man that is projected to be drafted anywhere from the back end of the lottery to late teens. He was projected as a surefire lottery pick after his freshman year, but decided to come back to raise his draft stock.

Williams is projected to be a rangy center at the next level in the form of Clint Capela. Too often at A&M was he surrounded by lackluster guard play or perimeter threats. At the NBA level, with better shooters, passers and pace, Williams is bound to truly unleash what seemed trapped at A&M.

The two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year is technically undersized to play center but if Draymond Green has shown, height is merely a crutch. Instincts, anticipation and length are become more valuable is the league continues its transition.

Despite shooting 63.2 percent from the field his sophomore season, Williams needs to improve upon his mechanics. He finished with a 47 percent clip from the free throw line. Even with his freakish athleticism, finding a consistent form will be crucial for his development.

"When the process really gets underway in April or May," ESPN's Fran Fraschilla said to Bleacher Report. ”He’ll be where he was a year ago—if not higher. I think he compares favorably to some of the freshman big men. I think he's ahead of Mo Bamba.”

