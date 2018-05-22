Get to Know: Marvin Bagley III

And I remember all the fans

I got a mental picture of y'all sitting in the stands

Now that fire lit inside

I don't think they understand

God put me in this situation

It's part of the plan

I'm just saying, man

"You ain't keeping quiet"

Man, I tried to

But it's hard when you've been moving

And been lied to

If you didn’t know, now you know: Marvin Bagley III raps, and he’s got skills. Does his talent behind the mic match up with his basketball artistry? Not quite, but that’s a testament to the 19-year-old’s NBA-ready skills.

At 6’11” and 240 pounds, Bagley III is ready to immediately contribute to an NBA team. Ranked as the No. 1 high school recruit in the country (twice), he finished his 33 games at Duke averaging 21 points and 11.1 rebounds per game on 62.7 percent shooting.

Similar to projected top pick Deandre Ayton, Bagley III needs to improve on the defensive end. Adding muscle and strength would help significantly with his defense, especially in the post. NBA coaching and a stable organization will help the incoming rookie develop at an even faster rate.

He’s developed a nice stroke from the mid-range area, with potential to move even further outside as a stretch big which NBA teams are constantly clamoring for. It’s clear the offensive game is ahead of his defensive prowess, but that’s not uncommon for elite scorers coming out of college.

Bagley III likely won’t be the first big off the board next month, but he has the offensive regimen to become an immediate contributor on that end of the floor. Compliment him with a slashing point guard, and your franchise is bound for success (and fun).

“He’s the most unique player we’ve had here at Duke during my 38 years,” said Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. “He wants to learn, he has no demons, he's a great kid, he's smart, and has an incredible motor. He never has a bad day. He's a treasure, really. He's going to be one of the great players in the NBA during his time."

