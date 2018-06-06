Get to Know: Lonnie Walker IV

“The earth is not flat, in my opinion,” said Lonnie Walker at the NBA Draft Combine. “But the earth, on my conspiracy, the earth is definitely an illusion.”

Walker might be more famous for his thoughts on the planet than his game, but that’s surely to change on draft night as the heralded freshman guard has impressed teams throughout the pre-draft interview process.

Not unlike Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, Walker has a knack for the moment. Whether driving through the lane for an acrobatic finish against Louisville or hitting a step-back go-ahead trey vs. Boston College, Walker shines under brightest lights.

He wants the rock in his hands, and with his long arms and above average body control, Walker has proven to be a force on the offensive end. His numbers don’t excite anybody, but Walker’s production isn’t indicative of his projection at the next level.

Walker would benefit greatly from developing a consistent shot, as his 34.6 shooting percentage from deep leaves something to be desired. Still, he has all the tools to develop into a star guard at the next level. Athleticism, length and basketball IQ are off the charts, which are some of the reasons why he’s now projected to be drafted in the lottery.

Sporting a 40-inch vertical leap, explosiveness and long wingspan, Walker has the skills to develop into a star player on both ends. His development will be fun to watch, especially in a league predicated on guard play. His game isn’t an illusion, folks.

“I feel that I can be a franchise player,” Walker said to HoopsHype last month. “I feel that I have what it takes, whether it’s offensively or defensively. I can score with the best of them and I can guard the best players in my respective area. That’s what I’m looking forward to in my future. The potential is there, but I just need to keep working hard and believing in myself like nobody else.



