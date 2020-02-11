Get to Know: Jabari Parker

Sacramento is no stranger to Blue Devils.

Joining Marvin Bagley III, Harry Giles III and Lindsey Harding is Jabari Parker, the former Dukie turned No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Hailing from Chicago, Parker played his freshman season in Durham — averaging 19.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest in 35 games while earning ACC Freshman of the Year honors.

Parker spent four seasons in Milwaukee before stops in Chicago, Washington and Atlanta.

The Consensus first-team All-American in 2015, Parker has suffered two ACL tears, his first being in the midst of a career campaign in Milwaukee — averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 APG in 2017.

Since his injuries, Parker has rebounded to become a viable contributor in Atlanta before being traded to Sacramento.

In 32 games this season, Parker is shooting at a 50 percent clip, averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per contest.

On the team for less than a weak, the Duke connection is already paying dividends in the locker room.

Parker is poised to help Sacramento when he returns to the lineup in the near future.

“In today’s NBA, a lot of times we give up on players a little too soon,” said head Coach Luke Walton. “There’s a reason he was the No. 2 pick. He’s a young man with a lot of talent and he knows how to play this game. It’s unfortunate he’s had the injuries, but we’re going to try to get him in with the group as quickly as possible and see what we have.”

