Get to Know: Charm La’Donna

Charm La’Donna is a must-know name if you are a fan of dance and choreography.

The Compton born dancer has worked with some of the most elite names in the entertainment industry.

La’Donna began her journey at just 14-years-old, and at age 17, was a part of Madonna’s world tour.

Having such success at a young age made Charm want to elevate her craft even more. Today, she is known as being one of the most influential choreographers of this generation.

La’Donna’s resume speaks for itself.



The UCLA product’s choreography has been featured on the world’s largest stages – including Kendrick Lamar’s 2018 Grammy performance. (Charm was the only female dancer). Later on, she joined Lamar on tour and was the sole dancer on stage.

Other elite talent she has created choreography for are, Jamie Foxx, The Weeknd, 6LACK, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor.

“Life is a stage, and I feel it’s my calling to help inspire everyone to be the best they can be,” La’Donna said on her website biography.



She is helping to make the 916 Crew auditions the best they can be, by showcasing her passion for dance in front the best Sacramento has to offer.