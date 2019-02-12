Get to Know: Alec Burks

Though Alec Burks is relatively new to Sactown, he's looking to quickly settle into a key role for the Kings in the second half of the season.

Before we look to the future of what No. 13 could potentially bring to Sacramento, let’s take a look at how he got here.

Burks started his journey at the University of Colorado-Boulder, playing two seasons while averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in his sophomore year.

After a strong showing in college, the Missouri native was selected 12th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He went on to log seven seasons with the Jazz including two seasons of ever-valuable playoff experience.

Last November, Burks was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and was given an increased role as a result. He averaged 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in 24 contests in The Land.

As it often goes in the Association, however, players have to be ready for anything. That was the case for the 27-year-old as he was traded once again just a few months later - this time to Sacramento.

A three-team deal placed Burks into a new situation with a chance to be a key component for Sactown’s second unit.

Standing at 6-foot-6, the former first rounder is able to play both guard spots and has been known to use his size to create his own shots. Additionally, his crafty ability to finish at the rim earned him the nickname Houdini from Utah broadcaster Craig Bolerjack.

In his Sactown debut, he notched nine points and four rebounds in 14 minutes of action helping the Kings complete a comeback victory against the Miami Heat.

After the game, AB noted how he hopes his previous postseason play will factor in to his contributions in Sacramento.

“I’ve been there before," said Burks. "When I was in Utah, we [had to] fight the last four years I was there, the last month of the season, just trying to make the playoffs and get the right seed that we wanted...[I'm] just trying to impart anything I’ve learned over the course of my career to these guys.”

Having a player with his versatility and knack for scoring will be crucial for Sacramento’s bench unit heading into the second half of the season as the squad continues its push for the postseason.