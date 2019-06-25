Get to Know: 2019 NBA Draft

The 2019 NBA Draft has come and gone, but the careers of the players drafted has only just begun.

With three selections in last Thursday's annual event, the Kings bolstered their young squad with three second-round picks.

Sactown selected three guards with their picks, bolstering the roster with ball-handling, shooting and pace.

Let's look at how each player performed in their previous ranks, along with other essential information.

No. 40 — Justin James (Wyoming)

Position: SG

Height: 6-7

Weight: 190

2018-19 Season: 22.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG and 4.4 APG on 41 percent shooting (30 percent from deep).

Career: 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 2.6 APG on 44 percent shooting (34 percent from deep).

No. 55 — Kyle Guy (Virginia)

Position: G

Height: 6-2

Weight: 175

2018-19 Season: 15.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 2.1 APG on 45 percent shooting (43 percent from deep).

Career: 12.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 1.6 APG on 43 percent shooting (43 percent from deep).

No. 60 — Vanja Marinkovic (Serbia)

Position: G

Height: 6-6

Weight: 190

2018-19 Season: 12.4 PPG, 2.3 RPG and 2.3 APG on 40 percent shooting (36 percent from deep).

Career: 10.4 PPG, 2.5 RPG and 1.6 APG on 41 percent shooting (37 percent from deep).