Gerald Wallace Named Best Dunker in Sacramento History

Gerald Wallace.

Chris Webber.

Kenny Smith.

ESPN polled their group of NBA insiders to name the best dunkers for every franchise, with those three Kings being at the top of the list.

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Dunk Contest, Wallace earned 45.8% percent of the vote, Webber allotted 29.2 percent with Smith getting 25 percent.

"Wallace made two appearances in the contest, one as a member of the Kings in 2002," wrote Nick Friedell.

"He always had the hops to get people's attention, but it was the athleticism and ability to contort his body in different directions that created some impressive throwdowns through the years. Wallace's gift was being able to strike at any moment through the air, like his fast-break poster and twirl on Boštjan Nachbar."

Wallace is one of four Kings to participate in the contest, joined by Smith, Ben McLemore and Terry Tyler.