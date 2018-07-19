Frank Mason III Ready for Sophomore Surge

“They say I never show any emotion. It’s just who I am,” Frank Mason III told the Kansas City Star. “I’ve got a lot more to prove, a lot more work to get in…I’ll definitely have a better season next year.”

Mason was selected with the No. 34 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but his value to the Kings has shown to be even more than than you might expect from a second round pick. The Consensus National Player of the Year in 2017 wants to continue to improve, a testament to his outstanding work ethic and the dog inside of him.

“I honestly think I’m 7-feet,” Mason said in May. “I have one of the biggest hearts in the NBA. I think it’s what matters the most.”

Mason finished the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League averaging 8.0 assists, the most by any player in just three games.





Don’t let Mason’s low-key tone fool you: his competitive nature is comparable to that of a Dothraki warrior. Finishing third amongst rookies in assist to turnover ratio (2.26), Mason is used to proving doubters wrong.

"He’s got a lot of bulldog in him," coach Larry Lewis said during Summer League. "And when he really, really wants to, you’ll see him just come up with the ball a few times. He’ll just take it and...he can be a little mean and really get after it defensively."

Playing just under 19 minutes per game his rookie campaign — 19th amongst rookies — Mason’s is looking to continue earning minutes in Coach Joerger’s rotation.

With his ability to drive to the basket and force contact, Mason’s strength as a guard continues to start in the paint. He gets others involved, staying aggressive in ways to get his teammates open looks and better shots.

"Frank played great minutes for us last year," fellow sophomore Justin Jackson explained in Las Vegas. "It’s nothing new seeing him out there trying to facilitate and be aggressive whenever he can and things like that, so that’s something we see all the time."

As a certified piece in the rotation, the second-year guard is looking to improve in every area of his game that he can. Combine that with his unrelenting will to win, and the Kings will continue to reap the benefits of having Mason on the squad.