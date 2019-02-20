Fox Talks Sophomore Campaign, Playoffs with SI

"If you enjoy basketball, you'll definitely enjoy the Kings," De'Aaron Fox said in Charlotte.

"We're a team that gets up and down, gets after you."

With four members of the Kings organization involved in All-Star festivities, it's safe to say the NBA world is enjoying the young Kings.

In an interview with SI's Andrew Sharp, No. 5 details the transformation that is underway in Sactown.

"If we don't make the playoffs, people will say, 'Ahhh, well, they had a great a season,'" Fox explained.

"With us, internally, we feel like if we don't make the playoffs, it's a failed season. We have higher expectations for ourselves."

Sacramento is currently one game back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs, with the Los Angeles Lakers three games behind in the standings.

"I'm excited going back finishing out this playoff race," rookie Marvin Bagley III proclaimed. "The guys that we have here, I think we can do something special."

Charlotte was just the beginning for Fox and his teammates, with a playoff race fully underway and many All-Star Weekend's left to be played.

If one thing was clear this past weekend, it's that the Kings have taken the NBA by storm, and they have no plans to let up anytime soon.